Musa Eyes 10th Goal In 49 League Games For Al Nassr

Super Eagles skipper, Ahmed Musa will today return to action for Al Nassr as they play host to Al Ittifaq in their last game of the 2019/20 season in the Saudi Arabian Pro League.

Musa who will also be targeting his 10th goal over two seasons for Al Nassr, started and played for 70 minutes last weekend before being substituted by Mukhtar Ali as Al-Nassr played out a 1-1 draw away against Al-Ittihad.

Today’s tie against 8th placed Al-Ittifaq will be Musa’s 26th appearances this season and 49th across two seasons for Al Nassr with the Nigerian forward having scored two goals this term and nine goals over two seasons.

Al-Nassr currently with 61 points in 29 games are set to finish in the second spot in the 16-team league as they trail league leaders, Al Hilal with 69 points by 8 points going into the last game of the season.

The…