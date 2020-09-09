Nwakali Eagerly Anticipates Laliga Santander Action With Huesca

Nigerian midfielder, Kelechi Nwakali is eagerly anticipating the start of 2020/2021 Laliga Santander on Friday when compatriot, Ramon Azeez’s Granada host Athletic Bilbao before his club face Villarreal on Sunday.

Action across Europe’s top 5 leagues is set to get back underway this very month with strict contingency measures still in place due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

And just like the Premier League which starts this weekend, the 2020/21 La Liga Santander campaign will kick off on September 11 while it comes to an end on May 23, 2021.

Nwakali has expressed his readiness for the new season in spain as Huesca roll off their campaign against Samuel Chukwueze’s Villareal at Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday.

The former took to the social media to express his readiness for the new season, posting on his Instagram handle: “Preseason is over, here comes the season,” Nwakali wrote.

Also Read – Rohr:…