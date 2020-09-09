O’Neil: Etebo Eager To Leave Stoke City

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neil has stated that Oghenekaro Etebo is desperate to leave the club, reports Completesports.com.

Etebo, 24, is expected to move to Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray on loan having spent the second half of last season on loan at LaLiga club Getafe.

He had told Michael O’Neill he did not see his future at Stoke and nothing changed as he spent the summer back home in Nigeria.



“Peter’s a player that made it very clear to me that he saw his future elsewhere so he left in January to go on loan to Getafe,” O’Neill told Radio Stoke’s Lee Blakeman.

“It didn’t go that well if I’m honest, he didn’t play that many games in the period that he was there, so as things stand at the minute Peter is looking for opportunities elsewhere.

“The club are managing that situation and my understanding is that we’re quite close to an…