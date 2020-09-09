Osimhen Shunned Man United Offer Due To Respect For Ighalo –Brother

Victor Osimhen’s older brother, Andrew has revealed that the Napoli striker had a transfer offer from Manchester United but turned it down due to his respect for Odion Ighalo.

Osimhen was in the form of his life for Lille after joining from Sporting Charleroi, netting 18 goals and making six assists in 38 games in all competitions for the French club.

The 21-year-old also scooped a major award after the Super Eagles attacker was voted as Lille’s best player of the 2019/20 Ligue 1 season which was ended due to the Coronavirus.

All these achievements led to many transfer offers coming for Osimhen from the likes of Man U, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Chelsea before Napoli finally landed his signature.

Osimhen’s older sibling, Andrew while speaking to Complete Sports in a recent interview revealed that his younger brother declined joining United…