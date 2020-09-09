Rangers Line Up Bid For Osayi-Samuel

Rangers have reportedly began discussions with QPR over the potential signing of Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The forward is out of contract next summer and Rangers are willing to wait to sign him on a pre-contract.

And Football Insider say they have registered their interest and are putting a package together to try and get him.

QPR accepted a £5m bid from Club Brugge earlier this summer before it fell through, while Leicester, Fulham and Brighton have also kept an eye on him.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

