Rennes Captain Confirms Mendy Move To Chelsea

Stade Rennes captain Damien Da Silva has hinted that the club’s first goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is close to linking up with Premier League club Chelsea.

Mendy, 28, is expected to complete his move to Chelsea in the coming days after agreeing personal terms with the Blues.

He is set to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga as the club’s number one goalkeeper should he complete the move to Stamford Bridge.

Read Also: David Luiz Doubtful For Arsenal League Opener Vs Fulham

“We are a little selfish, we don’t want to lose Edouard Mendy. But it’s part of football and the transfer market. He’s a great goalkeeper who deserves what happens to him,” Da Silva told Telefoot.

Mendy has kept 36 clean sheets in 85 appearances for Rennes.

The Blues, meanwhile, will start their 2020-21 Premier League campaign away to Brighton & Hove Albion on September 14.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information…