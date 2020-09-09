Stoke Announce Etebo’s Loan Move To Galatasaray

Championship club Stoke City have confirmed that Oghenekaro Etebo has joined Turkish giants Galatasaray on loan for next season, Completesports.com reports.

Stoke announced Etebo’s loan move on their verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“Peter Etebo has this evening joined Turkish side Galatasaray on a season-long loan.”

This will be Etebo’s second loan spell away from Stoke since joining them on 2018.

Last season he went on loan to LaLiga side Getafe where he played 10 games and scored one goal.

By James Agberebi

