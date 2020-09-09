Why I’ll Dump England, Italy For Nigeria; Ndidi inspires Me

Olukayode Jacomo Osu , a midfielder of Belgian First Division B (second tier) side, KSV Roeselare, has never been to Nigeria and though he’s eligible to play for England and Italy, the 18-year old has pledged his allegiance to Nigeria’s green and white, and would be proud to represent the nation.

Born in England to a Nigerian father and Italian mother which makes him qualify to represent the two world football powerhouses, he reckons his game is better suited to the Nigerian style of play and looks up to a number of Nigerian players for inspiration.

Osu said: “At the moment I would say I’m a big fan of Wilfred Ndidi who plays for Leicester City and who I saw every time because when I was in England, because Leicester were always on the television and they are one of the big teams in the Premier League.

Then in the past, I used to like watching Yakubu Ayegbeni when he played for Everton and Blackburn and also when he played in the World Cup for Nigeria. So I would like…