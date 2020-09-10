How Osimhen Can Become The New Drogba; What I Told Him

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr believes Victor osimhen can become the new Didier Drogba if he continues with his geometrical progression at Italian Serie A side, Napoli.

Rohr, the former Bordeaux of France defender who played against Diego Maradona in the UEFA Cup 1988-89 told Italian Sports magazine, Ilnapolionline, that Osimhen will deliver for Napoli when the new season starts next weekend.

”Osimhen is a great player and he is very important for us [the Super Eagles] and he will be even more so thanks to the experience he will be able to have in a top club like Napoli,” Rohr told Ilnapolionline, insisting that the former FIFA U-17 World Cup top scorer has a lot of qualities which he will start unleashing when the season gets underway.

When asked if Osimhen is the new Didier Drogba – the Chelsea player who ruled the English Premier League with his goals and dominant displays from the mid-2000s, the Nigeria coach says not yet, but that the Napoli new signing has the…