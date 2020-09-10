Odey Set To Join Ligue 2 Club Amiens On Loan

Nigeria forward Stephen Odey is on the verge of completing a loan move to French Ligue 2 club Amiens FC from Belgian outfit KRC Genk, reports Completesports.com.

According to ojbsport.com, Odey is currently undergoing medicals at the modest club.

The former MFM striker arrived France on Thursday morning to finalise the move.

Amiens have the option to make the loan permanent.

The 22-year-old linked up with Genk from FC Zurich of Switzerland last summer.

Odey scored 12 goals in 45 league appearances during his two-year stay at FC Zurich.

He however failed to hit the back of the net in 11 league outings for Genk this season.

Amiens were relegated to Ligue 2 at the end of the 2019/2020 season.

The Unicorns will host Paris FC this weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu

