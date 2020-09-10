Ogu Departs Relegation Threaten Saudi Arabia Club Al Adalah

Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu has left Saudi Arabia top-flight club Al Adalah, Completesports.com reports.

Ogu confirmed his departure from Al Adalah on his verified Twitter.

The 32-year-old 2018 FIFA World Cup star explained why he left Al Adalah.

“Crazy how things turned out to be due to the global pandemic all over the world, but I want to wish you guys all the best in the Future @aladalahclub.

“To my fans wanting to know ,I signed a 6 months contract with @aladalahclub which was going fine before the Pandemic. I couldn’t get a flight back to join the team 4 the restart of the league. Other option I had was to fly from Cotonou which I got a ticket and I was told no.

“I’m Grateful for all your support and prayers towards me and my Career . It means a lot . Looking forward to what’s next for me.”

Ogu joined Al Adalah in January 2020 and made just seven appearances for the relegation threatened…