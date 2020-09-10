Wigan Thank Moses For Donating To Supporters’ Club Crowd-Funder Campaign

Wigan Athletic have thanked their former winger Victor Moses for making an important donation to support the club amid their financial struggles, reports Completesports.com.

The Latics entered administration in July and were also demoted to League One.

The supporters are now raising funds to keep the club afloat.



“Thank you,

@VictorMoses

Folded hands

Victor has pledged a significant donation to Save Our Club!”reads a tweet on the club’s Twitter handle.

Moses has also expressed his love for the club after making the donation.

”Wigan Athletic will always have a special place in my heart.I have so many incredible memories from my time there and the people of Wigan&everyone associated with the club have always been so good to me and my family.We must do all we can to protect the future of this great club,”he tweeted.

Moses played at the DW Stadium between…