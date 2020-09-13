‘2020/21 Season For Tottenham, I Want To Be Important’

Tottenham manager, Jose Mourinho, has hinted that the 2020/2021 football season in England is a very important one in which the Lily Whites can win Important laurels.

Mourinho, 57, is marking a landmark 20th year in football coaching job and he is very ambitious to ‘reach important things’ with Spurs in the 2020/2021 campaign. He signed his first head coach contract job 20 years ago with Benfica in his native country, Portugal.

‘The Special One’ has been outstanding in his career, winning top honours with FC Porto , Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Aside campaigning in the domestic competitions, Tottenham will also vie to ‘reach important thing’ in the 2020/2021 UEFA Europa League, a berth Mourinho led the club to secure with their sixth position in the Premier League last term after replacing Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019.

“It is [a big season] for Tottenham. Not for me. In this moment I feel myself as a club man. I am in a…