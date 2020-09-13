Ndidi Delighted With Leicester’s Win Vs West Brom

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has expressed his delight following Leicester City’s 3-0 win against newly promoted West Bromwich Albion, at the Hawthorns in their first Premier League game of the season, Completesports.com reports.

A brace from Jamie Vardy, both goals from the penalty spot, and Timothy Castagne’s opener gave Leicester the perfect start.

Ndidi played in Leicester’s defence following the absence of Wes Morgan and Johnny Evans.

And reacting to the impressive win, Ndidi hailed his teammates for the goals, the clean sheet and the three points.

“A great start to the season. Three points, three goals, clean sheet. Love it lads,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

Leicester are now second behind Arsenal in the Premier League table.

By James Agberebi

