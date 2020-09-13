Reading Boss Paunovic Allays Ejaria Injury Fear

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic has allayed injury fears surrounding Ovie Ejaria following the Royals 2-0 away win against Derby County on Saturday at the Pride Park Stadium, reports Completesports.com.

Ejaria scored the Royals second goal of the game late in the first half after he was set up Lucas Joao.

The midfielder was replaced by Sone Aluko in the 68th after picking a knock.



“They are battle wounds. He (Ejaria) should be fine,”Paunovic said after the game.

“We have to evaluate his situation but we don’t believe it’s a big thing”

Reading next face Luton Town in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, before hosting Barnsley in a league game next week Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu

