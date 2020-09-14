Gerrard Hints Balogun Will Be Fit For Rangers’ Europa League Match

Rangers head coach Steven Gerrard hopes that Nigeria defender, Leon Balogun will be fit to face home side, Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar, in Thursday’s Europa League Second qualifying round match.

Balogun was missing in Rangers Scottish Premiership game at the weekend following a spike of his muscle injury in the buildup to the match against Dundee United..

Gerrard says that the Gers’ medical team should be exonerated from blame for the club’s injuries situation that started on Thursday.

“We think Leon will be fine. We think we got it before it was an injury, it was a bit of tightness and we made the right decision to take him out of the team,” Daily Record quotes Gerrard as saying.

“I think we have come away with two injuries rather than four, but let’s see how the next few days go.”

