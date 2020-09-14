Omeruo, Wife Welcome Second Child

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has celebrated the birth of his second child, reports Completesports.com.

Omeruo took to the social media to announce the arrival of his daughter.

The Leganes of Spain defender also thanked his adorable wife for blessing him with the bundle of joy.

‘Another reason to be grateful to God. Thank you, my superwoman @oma_omeruo, it will take the grace of God to stop oh if u keep giving me gorgeous kids like this. I Love you,” Omeruo wrote on his Instagram page.

Omeruo and Chioma gave birth to their first child , Chairein in 2018.

