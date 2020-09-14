Rodgers Thumbs Up Ndidi After Impressive Display Vs West Brom

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has heaped plaudits on Wilfred Ndidi after the midfielder impressed in a centre-back position against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Ndidi paired Caglar Soyuncu at the heart of the defence and put up a commanding display against the Baggies.

Leicester City won the game 3-0 courtsey of Jamie Vardy’s brace and a goal from debutant Timothy Castagne.



“Ndidi playing at centre-back was outstanding,” Rodgers told BBC Sport.

“He played 60 minutes there in a pre-season friendly. He did play there earlier in his career. He’s got the profile to play there – he’s big with a good leap.

“Even if he’d played there all his life it would be tough coming back from everyone playing different systems with national teams. It would always be difficult to be cohesive after a couple of…