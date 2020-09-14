‘The Click Will Come’- Onuachu Confident Partnership With Dessers Will Bring Genk Goals

Paul Onuachu insists his partnership with Cyriel Dessers will yield positive results for Belgian Pro League club KRC Genk, reports Completesports.com.

The duo started in a 4-4-2 system in Genk’s last league game against Standard Liege.

“Against Standard , things were going reasonably well. We didn’t score any goals but we were solid,” Onuachu told Walfoot.be.

” You have to train and get used to each other. If the ball goes deep, I have to go in. Things like that. The click will come then […] It’s always good to have the support of someone around you. ”

Despite his tall frame Onuachu states he can easily play with ball at his feet.

“Because of my height, people often think that I am only good in the air, but I can also do something with my feet,” he added.

“I can even say that I am better on the ground than in the air. Of course, you have to combine these qualities.”

By Adeboye Amosu

…