Dennis Named In Belgian Team Of The Week

Emmanuel Dennis has been named in Belgian Pro League Team of the week, reports Completesports.com.

Dennis was in fine form as Club Brugge defeated Waasland-Beveren 4-1 at home.

His international teammate David Okereke scored Brugge’s third goal of the game.

The versatile forward is the only Brugge is the selection.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club this summer with clubs in England, Germany and Italy reportedly interested in him.

It appears he will now remain with Phillip Clement’s side this summer.

Brugge are fifth on the table with nine points from five matches.

