Dessers, Onuachu On Target In Genk’s Defeat At Beershot

Cyriel Dessers and Paul Onuachu were on target for Genk who lost 5-2 away to Beershot in the Belgian Jupiler on Monday night, Completesports.com reports.

Onuachu scored in the 19th minute to make it 1-1 while Dessers converted a 76th minute penalty which brought the score to 3-2.

Genk had two players, Carlos Cuesta and Theo Bongonda sent off in the second half.

Dessers has now scored two goals in five League appearances, Onuachu also has two goals in four games.

Genk is now 14th on five points and have now suffered their second defeat of the season.



By James Agberebi

