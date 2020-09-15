EPL: Top 5 Nigerian Records In History

The English Premier League (EPL) is known to be one of the most culturally diverse leagues’ in the world with representatives from all across the globe plying their trade in England.

Since the EPL era started way back in year 1992, the elite division has been graced by 42 Nigerian players over the past 28 years and still counting.

Here are five Nigerian records in the history of the Premier League as compiled by Complete Sports reporter OLUYEMI OGUNSEYIN.

MOST APPEARANCES:

Shola AMEOBI (Newcastle & Crystal Palace – 298 appearances/43 goals/20 assists)

Out of all the 42 Nigerians to have played in the elite division of English football, Shola Ameobi made the highest appearances in the EPL after representing both Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.

Often used as a substitute throughout his playing career, Ameobi made 299 Premier League appearances, starting 156 of those matches He netted 43 goals across his 15-year spell in the English top flight.

Ameobi is widely…