Mahrez’s Sisters Beaten Up By Gang In France

The sisters of Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez were beaten up by a gang in their beauty shop in Paris, France.

Dounya and Ines were injured and traumatised by the ordeal while other employees were kicked and punched.

The gang of up to 12 thugs also smashed beauty products after a customer refused to pay for treatment at the shop in Paris.

Douyna, who was grabbed by the throat, said they may have been targeted because of their footballer brother.

“We were all shocked and traumatised. I don’t know why this happened and it could be because we are the sisters of . . . (Riyad Mahrez).”

Douyna said trouble started when a female customer received beauty treatment but would not pay.

“Within a few seconds, three cars arrived in front of the salon and these guys got out and came into the shop and started attacking us.

“They were shouting and insulting everybody. They threw things on the floor and…