Moses On Target As Chelsea Hold Wimbledon In Friendly

Victor Moses scored from the spot as Chelsea drew 1-1 with Wimbledon in a behind closed doors friendly at Cobham on Tuesday, reports Completesports.com.

The Chelsea side was a mix of youth and experience with Danny Drinkwater and Moses as the most well-known senior players.

Wimbledon made a bright start and earned the lead in the 18th minute through a headed goal by a trialist.

Moses struck the equaliser from the spot five minutes later.

The winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Serie A club Inter Milan.

The 29-year-old, who was not allotted a squad number by the Blues is expected to move to a new club this summer.

By Adeboye Amosu

