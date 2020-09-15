Moses On Target As Chelsea Hold Wimbledon In Friendly

Victor Moses scored from the spot as Chelsea drew 1-1 with Wimbledon in a behind closed doors friendly at Cobham on Tuesday, reports Completesports.com.
The Chelsea side was a mix of youth and experience with Danny Drinkwater and Moses as the most well-known senior players.
Wimbledon made a bright start and earned the lead in the 18th minute through a headed goal by a trialist.
Moses struck the equaliser from the spot five minutes later.
The winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Serie A club Inter Milan.
The 29-year-old, who was not allotted a squad number by the Blues is expected to move to a new club this summer.
By Adeboye Amosu
