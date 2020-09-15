Philips Urges Osayi-Samuel To Shun Move Abroad

Kevin Philips has urged Bright Osayi-Samuel to shun a move abroad and remain in England, reports Completesports.com.

Osayi-Samuel have been linked with a move to Scottish Premiership clubs Celtic and Rangers.

The Nigerian-born star scored five goals and recorded nine assists in 37 league appearances for QPR last season.

Philips says he would be happy to see the winger stay in England rather than move north of the border.

“It would be a big signing for one of those do but I would like to see the kid stay in England. Those two clubs will be playing European football and that is a big draw,”Osayi-Sameul told football Insider.

“The kid did so well last year I think he deserves a crack at one of the lower Premier League sides and I am sure there are a few sniffing around. I would like to see him develop in the Premier League because he did so well last season.

“If Rangers or Celtic got hold of the kid they would be…