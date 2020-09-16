Ajayi Benched As West Brom Beat Harrogate

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi was an unused substitute as West Bromwich Albion defeated League Two (fourth division) side Harrogate Town 3-0 to advance to the third round of the Carabao Cup, Completesports.com reports.

The Baggies manager Slaven Bilic made 10 changes to the side that started Sunday’s 3-0 home defeat by Leicester on their Premier League return, and gave debuts to three players.

England youth midfielder Rekeem Harper fired Slaven Bilic’s side ahead on 18 minutes with a clever shot on the turn.

In the 22nd minute Wales forward Hal Robson-Kanu doubled the lead from 25 yards.

And with 13 minutes left in the game substitute Callum Robinson’s tapped in to make it 3-0.

The Baggies will host Southampton or Brentford, who play later on Wednesday, in the third round.

