Carabao Cup: Iwobi Fails To Make Everton’s Matchday Squad For Salford Clash

Alex Iwobi failed to make Everton’s matchday squad for the second consecutive game after his omission from Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash against Salford, reports Completesports.com.

Iwobi was not included in the squad of 18 players for Everton’s opening league clash against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

The arrival of Allan, James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Dacoure has pushed the 24-year-old down the pecking order.

Everton are reported to be interested in listening to offers for the Nigeria international and his latest omission would further lead to questions about his future.

Iwobi only joined the Toffees from Arsenal last summer.

He scored once in 25 league league appearances for the Toffees last season.

