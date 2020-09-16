Dare Commends Total; Tips D’Tigers, D’Tigress For Laurels In Tokyo

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, has commended Total E&P Nigeria Ltd’s commitment towards the Development of Basketball as well as the Nigerian Youths.

Speaking in Lagos on Tuesday during the signing of the Memorandum of understanding between the Nigeria Baskeball Federation and Total E&P Nigeria Ltd,Dare said he was impressed by the support of the company, even as he urged other companies and individuals to emulate Total.

Also Read: Aina Set For Fulham Debut In Carabao Cup Tie Vs Ipswich

“The signing of this MOU demonstrates once again the goodwill and corporate social responsibility of Total E&P Nigeria in identifying with basketball development in our country. I sincerely thank the Management of Total E&P Nigeria Ltd for sponsorship of the National Division 1&2 Men’s Basketball Leagues which indicates a clear commitment to the development of the sports of Basketball in…