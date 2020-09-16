Dettol Cool Announces Odion Ighalo As New Brand Ambassador

Nigeria’s leading hygiene brand – Dettol, has unveiled Nigerian football star, Odion Ighalo, as the brand ambassador for Dettol Cool.

Announcing the partnership via his Twitter account, the Manchester United star striker, who won the Golden boot, at AFCON 2019, said that as a sportsman he shares very similar values with the Dettol Cool brand.

The values, according to him, include – staying protected and safe from germs, staying fit and healthy, and being the best at what he does.

“As a professional footballer, staying healthy and germ-free is a critical part of my life,” he said.

Ighalo, who expressed excitement for the deal, said he had always been a huge fan of Dettol which he described as “one of the most popular and reputable brands globally.”

“I’m very excited about the new Dettol offering because nothing feels more refreshing after a game, than the minty freshness that comes after a bath with the new Dettol Cool Soap,” he added.

