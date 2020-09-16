How ‘Average Team’ Tottenham Can Get ‘Bale Magic’

Harry Redknapp has labelled Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur ‘an average team in the last six months’, and recommends ‘a magic’ that Gareth Bale can provide for a positive turnaround.

Gareth Bale played under Harry Redknapp at Tottenham from 2008 to 2012. He was Redknapp’s resourceful player as the coach guided the Lily Whites to a League Cup [Carabao Cup] first runner-up feat in 2008/2009 season.

Bale left Spurs to join Real Madrid for a massive €100million fee in 2013 after Redknapp’s departure the previous year.

The Wales international helped Real Madrid win two Laliga , four Champions League, three FIFA Club World Cup titles, as well as one Copa del Rey and UEFA Super Cup.

Bale has been strongly linked to a move to his former club, Spurs after Zinedine Zidane featured him in only 20 Real Madrid matches in all competitions last season. And Redknapp told BBC Radio Wales that that player will add a magic touch to Mourinho’s team.

“It would be a…