Iwobi Set For Everton Exit Amid Ancelotti Overhaul

Alex Iwobi could leave Everton this summer as Carlo Ancelotti look to shift a number of fringe players to restore balance to his squad, reports Completesports.com.

Iwobi has failed to much impact at the Goodison Park since his arrival from Arsenal last summer.

The Nigeria international scored once in 25 league leagueappearances for the Toffees last season.

The arrival of James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Dacoure and Allan have pushd him down the pecking order at the club.

Iwobi was not included in the matchday squad for Everton’s 1-0 away win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

According to mirror.co.uk , Everton may decide to cut their losses and clean up spance in the squad, with interest in loan signings after spending heavily again this summer.

The Merseyside club take on Salford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (today).

