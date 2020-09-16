Koeman: I Don’t Have Problem With Messi

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman says he has a good relationship with the club captain Lionel Messi.

Messi reiterated his desire to leave Camp Nou last month before changing his mind.

The Argentine superstar will now see out the remaining year on his contract with the Blaugurana.

Koeman stated that he has no issue with Messi despite the forward’s disagreement with the club.

“That has passed me reasonably well,” Koeman told Fox Sports.

“That was mainly a conflict between Messi and the club. I have spoken to Messi since then and we will continue as usual.”

Messi scored 31 goals and provided 26 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona last season.

