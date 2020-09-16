Nwakali Craves For Perfect Stay At Huesca

Kelechi Nwakali hopes his time with LaLiga club SD Huesca will give him the opportunity to get his career back on track, reports Completesports.com.

Nwakali joined Huesca from Premier League club Arsenal last summer.

The 22-year-old was forced to sit -out the first six month of his contract after battling with visa issues.

The talented midfielder finally linked up with Huesca in January after his paperwork issues were resolved.

Nwakali featured in the club’s final five games of the campaign and played his part in their promotion to the Spanish top-flight.

“It is a new beginning, I have had my ups and downs, but this is the time to make it right again, this is the time to get it back on track,” he told BBC Sport Africa.

“As the season progresses, I believe I am going to play more, right now I also play as a Number 4, the coach is trying to see the roles for which…