Saka, Davies Make 40-Man Shortlist

Arsenal exciting young winger Bukayo Saka, Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies and Barcelona’s Ansu Fati, made the 40-man shortlist for the 2020 Golden Boy award, Completesports.com reports.

The trio are among the 40 names confirmed today (Wednesday) from the list of 100 which was originally drawn up in June.

Saka had a memorable season for Arsenal last campaign after providing 12 assists and scoring four goal.

His impressive performance saw him voted Arsenal’s third best player.

Davies was outstanding for Bayern who secured the treble making them the second European club (after Barcelona) to achieve the feat.

Other players who made the 40-man shortlist are Phil Foden of Manchester City, Mason Greenwood of Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund duo Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland.

The Golden Boy award honours the best young player under 21 in Europe for the calendar…