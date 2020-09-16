Trending On Complete Sports 16.09.2020

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

Carabao Cup: Iwobi Gets Chance To Impress Ancelotti As Everton Host Salford

Martinez Confirms Arsenal Exit, Pens Goodbye Message

Iwobi Set For Everton Exit Amid Ancelotti Overhaul

Ex-Chelsea Defender Ivanovic Joins Ajayi At West Brom

Havertz: Premier League Tougher Than Bundesliga

Bayern Munich Revive Interest In Chelsea Winger Hudson-Odoi

Rodgers Thumbs Up Ndidi After Impressive Display Vs West Brom

Club Brugge Forward Okereke Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Philips Urges Osayi-Samuel To Shun Move Abroad

