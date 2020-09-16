Trending On Complete Sports 16.09.2020

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!
Carabao Cup: Iwobi Gets Chance To Impress Ancelotti As Everton Host Salford
Martinez Confirms Arsenal Exit, Pens Goodbye Message
Iwobi Set For Everton Exit Amid Ancelotti Overhaul
Ex-Chelsea Defender Ivanovic Joins Ajayi At West Brom
Havertz: Premier League Tougher Than Bundesliga
Bayern Munich Revive Interest In Chelsea Winger Hudson-Odoi
Rodgers Thumbs Up Ndidi After Impressive Display Vs West Brom
Club Brugge Forward Okereke Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Philips Urges Osayi-Samuel To Shun Move Abroad
