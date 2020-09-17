7 Facing Challenge To Prove Points This Season

With the 2020-21 season having already kicked off in some leagues across Europe, Complete Sports’ SULAIMAN ALAO and OLUYEMI OGUNSEYIN ponder on seven Nigerian footballers – Super Eagles players, who should prove some points with resurgent form in the new campaign…

Alex IWOBI (Everton, England)

Nigerian forward, Alex Iwobi has a tough battle on his hands to retain his status as an Everton player even as the 2020/21 Premier League season started on Saturday, September 12

This particularly is the case after Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti brought in James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucoure who will both give Iwobi stiff competition at Goodison Park.

Iwobi recorded his worst season ever in the Premier League after ending the last campaign with just a goal in 25 appearances for Everton while his goal drought spanned 23 matches.

He was not listed for Everton’s opening game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, having made 125 EPL appearances overall, 100 for…