Aina Set For Fulham Debut In Carabao Cup Tie Vs Ipswich

Super Eagles right wing-back Ola Aina is set to make his Fulham debut when they take on Ipswich Town in a Carabao Cup match today, Completesports.com reports.

Aina who arrived the Cottagers on a season-long loan from Italian Serie A side, Torino, was left out of Fulham’s new EPL season opening game against Arsenal at the Craven Cottage at the weekend.

Coach Scott Parker had revealed the Arsenal game which Fulham lost 3-0 at home came too soon for Aina, but the gaffer is ready to blood the Nigeria international and other new signings against Ipswich.

Speaking ahead of the Cup game, Parker hinted on rotating his squad to give new players the chance to play even as Fulham seek a win to progress to the third round.

“It’s a competition that we respect. A good cup run, we know that that can build confidence and momentum,”…