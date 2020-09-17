AS Roma, Chipper Announce Partnership To Drive Impact In Africa

AS Roma is delighted to announce that Chipper will be the club’s official Money Transfer Platform for Africa.

Today’s announcement signals the start of the club’s first commercial partnership in Africa and is grounded in both parties’ commitment to advancing football on the continent.

The partnership kicks off with a powerful community impact project between Chipper and AS Roma, who are making special edition AS Roma x Chipper footballs, that are handmade in Africa and made to last 8x longer than standard synthetic balls.

The balls will be distributed to grassroots programs in communities facing disadvantage in Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria, and South Africa, as well as through AS Roma’s youth partners in Nigeria.

“We are delighted to welcome Chipper into the AS Roma family,” said Giorgio Brambilla, Commercial Director at AS Roma. “We have been greatly impressed by what Chipper has already achieved in such a short space of time with their technology and…