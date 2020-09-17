Bale Close To Tottenham Hotspur Return From Real Madrid

Gareth Bale is close to a return to Tottenham Hotspur on loan from Real Madrid.

Bale is waiting in Madrid for the green light to fly to London to sign the contract.

If the deal go through it will see Bale return to the club he left in a world-record £86m transfer seven years ago.

Lawyers in Spain and England are working on drawing up contracts which will make Bale a Spurs player again. Spurs have agreed to pay about £20 million in wages and loan fees.

Although he played for Wales twice this month, he is not fully match fit and it is expected it will take a month for him to get back to his best.

A source close to the negotiations says progress is slow at the moment but there is an expectation on all sides that a deal will be completed. When asked if Bale would become a Spurs player soon, the source said: “Of course.”

