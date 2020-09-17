Carabao Cup: Mikel Rested As Stoke Defeat Wolves Away

Former Super Eagles skipper John Mikel Obi was not listed in Stoke City squad, that shocked Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at the Molineux on Thursday evening in round two of this season’s Carabao Cup.

Substitute Jacob Brown struck late on at Molineux to secure a 1-0 win and a place in the third round of the competition.

With four minutes left on the clock, the Potters broke the deadlock to secure the win when a neat move found its way to Brown who fired past Ruddy, despite the keeper’s best efforts to deny him.

The victory means that Stoke will now face League One outfit Gillingham at the bet365 Stadium next week.

Brown was then summoned from the bench as the Potters went in search of the opener, however it was down at the other end where the deadlock was almost broken.

In the 73rd minute, the hosts played a free kick deep in the box which was headed back…