How will we deal with postponed games

Everything you need to know in these uncertain times for football and fantasy

The end of last season was chaotic. Unfortunately, the pandemic doesn’t seem to be ready to leave us alone anytime soon. With the start of the new football season, we are already seeing some turmoil, with teams reporting long lists of players infected with the Coronavirus and some games being postponed.

We’re not here to announce the doomsday, but we are aware of the global situation and how it can impact your fantasy experience. That’s why we have a plan to deal with the problems that will arise with the postponement of matches in all our competitions.

Pre-lock postponements

As you know, the fantasy market is locked 1 hour before the Gameweek’s first game. Whenever features for a Gameweek are postponed before its lock, here’s what we’ll do:

1 or 2 postponed matches: you will get 2 extra transfers for each game.

3 or more games postponed: you will get a wildcard.

With these…