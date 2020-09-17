Hunt Appointed New Head Coach At PSL Giants Kaizer Chiefs

South Africa’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Kaizer Chiefs that parade Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, have appointed Gavin Hunt as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

Kaizer Chiefs made the announcement in a statement released on their official website on Thursday.

Hunt replaces Ernst Middendorp who led Kaizer Chiefs to second place finish last season.

Hunt has previously lifted four Premiership Titles, three times with SuperSport United and once at Bidvest Wits.

The 56-year-old has also won the 2012 Nedbank Cup, 2016 MTN 8 title and his latest trophy came in the form of the 2017 Telkom Knockout Cup.

“Gavin Hunt has been appointed as the new head coach of Kaizer Chiefs,” the club announced.

“The Cape Town-born mentor will start his job immediately and his contract will…