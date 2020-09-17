Ighalo More Than Reliable For United –Manchester Veteran Journalist

Tyrone Marshall, senior football writer at the Manchester Evening News since November 2018, in this write-up below, believes Odion lghalo can still make an impact for Manchester United before his dream move comes to an end in January.

__________________________

What Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to do with Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo this season

Manchester United’s 2-1 win against LASK Linz in August might well have been the most meaningless game of football played last season.

United held a 5-0 aggregate lead from the first leg against a side who had blown the Austrian title since returning from lockdown. It was no more than a tune-up game before the Europa League finale in Germany and it was played in front of an empty Old Trafford.

But it was notable for one reason. It was the first time Odion Ighalo had started a game for Manchester United and not scored, at the fifth time of asking.

Ighalo has been a more than reliable stand-in for Anthony Martial as…