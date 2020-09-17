Italy Fantasy — Announcement about the postponement of games in Gameweek 1

Know what will happen with the postponement of the matches between Benevento, Inter, Udinese, Spezia, Lazio and Atalanta.

The following announcement clarifies what will happen with the postponement of matches in Gameweek 1, namely the Benevento vs. Inter, Udinese vs. Spezia and Lazio vs. Atalanta games.

Given the change of schedule to a place after the end of GW1, these games will NOT be taken into consideration for Fantasy points.

We could keep the gameweek open so you could make changes to the GW1 lineup in the future, but it wouldn’t be a good thing, game-wise. Therefore, these games will be treated like all other anticipated or postponed matches that end up outside of the normal course of a round.

With this in mind, and with the number of games being impacted, our decision is to add an extra Wildcard in Gameweek 2, for exclusive use in that round, so you can pick a team specifically…