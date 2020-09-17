Iwobi Deserves Starting Spot, But No Longer In Ancelotti’s Plans

Everton coach, Carlo Ancelotti, accordinging to Victor Ikpeba, may no longer have Alex Iwobi in his plans after the gaffer completely left the Super Eagles star out of Everton’s squad in their opening game of the new season against Tottenham.

Iwobi was not listed in the Everton team that beat host Tottenham 1-0 at the weekend prompting former Nigeria international, Ikpeba to suggest that the Toffees’ boss no longer fancy the former Arsenal forward in his team.

Ikpeba while speaking on Monday Night Football monitored on Super Sports, says Ancelotti’s arrival at the Goodison Park could see Iwobi struggle for game time at Everton with the Italian gaffer having signed new players.

Iwobi who joined Everton last season in a €30million move from Arsenal score one goal in 25 Premier League appearances for the Toffees laster season.

“When new managers come, they want to change personnel. If Ancelotti is going to be there for the long haul, you will see more changes,”…