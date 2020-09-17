Iwobi Hard-pressed For Everton Exit After Shutout From Salford Clash

The days of Alex Iwobi as an Everton player now appears to be numbered after manager, Carlo Ancelotti surprisingly dropped the Nigerian from his entire match-day squad against Salford City.

It was thought that Iwobi would land himself a huge opportunity to impress Ancelotti as the Toffees hosted Salford at the Goodison Park in the Carabao Cup Second Round tie on Wednesday night.

But to the surprise of many football lovers and pundits alike, the Italian tactician did not only drop Iwobi from the starting line-up, he actually left the winger out the match-day squad.

Since joining Everton for £27.36m last year summer, Iwobi has failed to assert himself firmly in the team after showing much promise.

After leaving Arsenal, Iwobi has failed to truly impose his game on Everton as he has been in and out of the starting XI, especially under…