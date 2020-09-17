Kayode Joins Turkish Club Sivasspor On Loan From Shakhtar Donetsk

Nigeria forward Olanrewaju Kayode has joined Turkish Super Lig outfit Sivasspor on season-long loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, Completesports.com reports.

Sivasspor confirmed Kayode’s loan move in a statement released on their official website on Thursday.

Last season the 27-year-old was on loan to another Turkish club Gaziantep.

Kayode began his career with Red Bull Ghana and signed in February 2010 for ASEC Mimosas.

Also Read: 7 Eagles Facing Challenge To Prove Points This Season

On 2 February 2012 Kayode left ASEC Mimosas joining Swiss club FC Luzern on loan until 30 November 2012.

On 17 August 2017, Manchester City signed Kayode on a four-year deal and immediately loaned him out to Girona for the 2017–18 season.

He represented Nigeria at the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup and at both the 2011 and 2013 U-20 World Cups.

He made his Super Eagles debut on 23 March 2017, in a friendly game against Senegal which ended 1-1.

By…