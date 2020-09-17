Liverpool Closing In On Deal For Bayern Star Alcantara

Liverpool are close to agreeing a deal with last season’s treble winners Bayern Munich for midfield star Thiago Alcantara.

The initial fee is £20m but add-ons could take this up to a total of £27m. Those add-ons are based on appearances and Liverpool winning trophies.

It had initially looked like any deal would be dependent on the future of Gini Wijnaldum, who is also in the final year of his Anfield contract, but Liverpool have decided to make their move for Alcantara now.

The former Barcelona player helped Bayern win the treble last season, as they beat PSG in the Champions League final last month in Lisbon.

However, in July Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge revealed that Alcantara had told the club that he wanted a new challenge.

Rummenigge admitted that talks between the player and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic over a…