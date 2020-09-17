Martinez Confirms Arsenal Exit, Pens Goodbye Message

Emiliano Martinez has sent out a lengthy and touching goodbye message to Arsenal fans ahead of his £20million switch to Aston Villa.

Martinez “could not be happier to leave through the front door” with his head held high as the Gunners’ longest-serving player.

The Argentinian shot stopper has completed a medical and agreed a four-year Villa deal worth around £60,000 a week.

And in an Instagram post the 28-year-old revealed his pride at departing the Emirates on a high after previous “frustration” amid six loan spells away.

Having helped Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final last month, he returned to Wembley a fortnight ago for a Community Shield swansong win over Liverpool on penalties.

“I’m very grateful for my 11 years at Arsenal even if it was hard work for me,” Martinez said.

” I was trying season after season always…