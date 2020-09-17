Super Eagles Move Up From 31st To 29th

Super Eagles of Nigeria move up from 31st to 29th position in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, Completesports.com reports.

The rankings was released on Thursday and published on FIFA’s official website.

The new ranking saw the Eagles now occupying third in Africa behind Senegal (20th in the world) and Tunisia (26th in the world).

Eagles’ 2021 AFCON qualifying opponents did not make any progress in the rankings. While Benin Republic and Lesotho remained at 84th and 139th respectively, Sierra Leone dropped from one to 119.

Also, there was no progress made by the Eagles’ 2022 World Cup qualifying foes Cape Verde, Central Africa Republic and Liberia.

Cape Verde and Liberia are 78th and 152nd respectively and Central Africa Republic dropped one spot to 110.

Meanwhile, Belgium, France, Brazil and England all remain at number one, two,…